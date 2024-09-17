GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abrogation of Article 370 not an act of God, will be restored: Omar Abdullah

The National Conference’s manifesto mentions the restoration of Article 370 as its top agenda

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah. File

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Retorting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s position on the restoration of Article 370, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) said it was not an act of God by virtue of which provisions of Article 370 were abrogated on August 5, 2019.

“It was not the decision of God but the people sitting in the Parliament. The same Parliament can restore it. If a five-judge bench had ruled on the abrogation, a seven-judge bench can favour Article 370’s restoration in the future,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Much-awaited J&K Assembly election begins on Sept. 18, 219 candidates in fray

The NC’s manifesto mentions the restoration of Article 370 as its top agenda. Speaking at an election rally in Kishtwar on Monday (September 16, 2024), the Union Home Minister said there was “no place for Article 370 in the Indian Constitution”. “This Article has become an old chapter of India’s history. No power can restore it now,” Mr. Shah said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah targeted Mr. Shah for “failure to contain militancy in the Jammu region”. “Terrorism is on rise in Jammu. The Home Minister should focus on it. The Centre has been directly ruling J&K for the last ten years. Who is responsible for the situation in Jammu?” he said.

Published - September 17, 2024 10:49 pm IST

