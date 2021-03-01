Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except south, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1 in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.
“During the upcoming hot weather season [March to May], above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India,” it said.
“However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India,” it added.
