GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Above normal’ rainfall expected in July: IMD

Reinforce infrastructure, utilise IMD’s early warnings, enhance surveillance and conservation efforts, and establish robust response systems in vulnerable sectors, the weather agency said

Published - July 01, 2024 09:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
The July rains are premised on a 60% chance of the emergence of a La Nina and cooling of the central equatorial Pacific by a degree or more. 

The July rains are premised on a 60% chance of the emergence of a La Nina and cooling of the central equatorial Pacific by a degree or more.  | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

Rainfall in July — typically the rainiest of the four monsoon months — is likely to be ‘above normal’ or greater than 106%, of the 28 cm that’s usual for July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. After ‘below normal’ rains in June, the surplus rains in July is expected to help agriculture and boost prospects for kharif sowing.

Nearly all of India is expected to see surplus rainfall except for eastern, northeastern and northwestern India, IMD Director General M. Mohapatra said at a press conference.

India recorded below-normal cumulative rainfall in June: IMD

The munificent July rains are premised on a 60% chance of the emergence of a La Nina — the converse of an El Nino — and cooling of the central equatorial Pacific by a degree or more. Historically, 20 of the 25 years since 1950 that have seen ‘below normal’ rains in June have resulted in ‘normal’ or ‘above normal’ rains in July, Mr. Mohapatra said.

Watch | What are El Niño and La Niña?

“Above-normal rainfall can significantly benefit agriculture and water resources but also brings potential risks such as flooding, landslides, surface transport disruptions, public health challenges, and ecosystem damage. To manage these risks effectively, it is essential to reinforce infrastructure, utilise IMD’s early warnings, enhance surveillance and conservation efforts, and establish robust response systems in vulnerable sectors,” the agency said in a press statement.

Were the forecast to bear out, it would bring significant relief from what would be one of the most intense spells of heat waves to have scorched the country from March to June.

The IMD made public statistics at the press conference, showing that this summer, India experienced around a total of 536 ‘heat wave’ days when counted across all 36 meteorological subdivisions — the highest since 2010.

In June alone, India experienced 181 such heat wave days, the highest since 2010. To be sure, the IMD divides India into 36 meteorological subdivisions, and a heat wave on the same calendar day registered in, say, five subdivisions, are counted as five ‘heat wave days.’

Mr. Mohapatra said that the record rainfall reported in Delhi on the June 28 — the highest since 1936 — could not be predicted in advance as it was a “near cloudburst-like situation”. There were multiple weather systems that rapidly converged over the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) within a few hours, and the existing set-up of meteorological observatories could not capture this in advance, he told The Hindu.

“Currently, we have three weather radars and will be setting up three more. This should in the future improve our nowcasts (forecasts given three hours in advance), and after that we can improve our 24-hour forecast of such events,” the IMD Director said.

Related Topics

Monsoon / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.