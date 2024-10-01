GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Above normal rain likely in central, southern peninsular, northeast India from October to December, says IMD

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above normal rainfall is expected over the southern peninsula, covering five meteorological subdivisions — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka

Updated - October 01, 2024 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only. File

Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Above normal rainfall is expected in several parts of central, southern peninsular, and northeast India from October to December, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The IMD also said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country in October, except for certain areas in central India and the adjoining southern peninsula.

During a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above normal rainfall is expected over the southern peninsula, covering five meteorological subdivisions — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka — during the post-monsoon (northeast monsoon) season from October to December.

IMD retains ‘above normal’ forecast for monsoon

The IMD estimates that the region could receive more than 112% of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.

Above normal rainfall is also likely in several parts of central India and some areas in northeast India.

However, most parts of northwest India, some regions of northeast India, and the southernmost parts of the country are expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall, it added.

The weather department predicted above-normal rainfall — more than 115% of the long-period average of 75.4 mm — for the country in October.

Monsoon covers entire India six days ahead of schedule: IMD

"The spatial distribution suggests above-normal rainfall in many parts of the country during October. However, some areas in northeast and northwest India, as well as a few pockets in the southern peninsula, are likely to experience normal to below normal rainfall," the IMD said.

Published - October 01, 2024 06:04 pm IST

