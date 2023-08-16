About five tonne tomatoes imported from Nepal in transit; to be sold in Uttar Pradesh at subsidised rate: NCCF

August 16, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) on August 16 said about five tonne tomatoes imported from neighbouring country Nepal are in transit and will be retailed at a subsidised rate of ₹50/kilogram in Uttar Pradesh on August 17. The NCCF has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal.

NCCF is undertaking imports as well as domestic procurement of tomatoes on behalf of the Central government and retailing them at a subsidised rate to give relief to consumers from high prices of the kitchen staple. The retail intervention is being undertaken on direction from the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Speaking to PTI, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said, “We have contracted 10 tonne of tomato imports from Nepal. Out of this, 3-4 tonne was distributed yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. About five tonne...is in transit and will be retailed tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh at subsidised rates.” “The imported tomatoes cannot be sold in other parts of India because of the short shelf life,” she said.

In Uttar Pradesh, both imported and locally-procured tomatoes are being sold through static outlets as well as mobile vans at select locations. “In Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, tomatoes procured from key producing States in the country are being sold at a subsidised rate of ₹50 per kg,” she added.

Asked about further import of tomatoes from Nepal, Joseph Chandra said, “The imports will be undertaken from Nepal in a calibrated manner as domestic arrivals have started hitting to mandis in some States.” “Arrival of the new tomato crop in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh has started in wholesale mandis and prices are also cooling down,” she said.

As per the government data, all-India average wholesale price of tomatoes came down to ₹88.22 per kg on August 15, when compared with ₹97.56 per kg a month ago.

“Similarly, all-India average retail price of tomatoes came down to ₹107.87 per kg now from ₹118.7 per kg a month ago,” the data showed. Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.