‘About ₹99 lakh paid to Agniveer Kumar’s family in three tranches’

About ₹99 lakh has been credited to the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar in three trances beginning February 13, Army sources in the know said. The remaining amount of about ₹65 lakh will be paid soon, they said.

The 23-year-old Agniveer was killed in a landmine blast in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control on January 18.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi put out a video clip of the Agniveer’s father, in which the latter claimed that the family didn’t receive any compensation after his son’s death.

Amid the political tussle over the Agnipath issue, officers and veterans said that while the debate is on reducing the pension bill, the scheme will “degrade” combat effectiveness.

₹67 lakh to be paid soon

Army sources said the first tranche of insurance of ₹50 lakh was credited on February 13. Another insurance amount of ₹48 lakh, through the non-contributory scheme paid by the government, was credited on June 10. An amount of ₹1 lakh as well as an additional sum of ₹39,000 were credited on July 3, they said. The ₹50 lakh is an insurance by banks as part a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Army with banks, the source stated. The Punjab government has also given ₹1 crore to the family.

In a late post on Wednesday, the Army said Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s family will get a total amount of approximately ₹1.65 crore. The remaining amount of ₹67 lakh will be paid on final settlement shortly post police verification. Giving a break-up of the balance ₹67.3 lakh, officials said it comprises ex gratia of ₹44 lakh, Army welfare fund of ₹8 lakh, balance of pay till completion of his tenure amounting to approximately ₹13 lakh and Seva Nidhi fund of ₹2.3 lakh.

After the video clip was posted by Mr. Gandhi, several videos of the family came out and in the latest, his father is shown acknowledging receipt of compensation.

So far, nearly 18 Agniveers have lost their lives, though the exact number has not been released officially. The Air Force lost its first Agniveer Vayu earlier this week. Srikant Kumar Chaudhary, 22, posted in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide on Tuesday and investigation is under way.

Note of concern

Amid the political controversy over the Agnipath scheme, several veterans expressed concern over the impact of the scheme.

Former Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, who served as chief from June 2019 to November 2021, said on social media platform X: “The only motivation driving the Agnipath is reducing the pension bill. The fact that this scheme will degrade combat effectiveness is known to all who understand national security.

Another former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash said: “Economics (must) take a back seat to national security. The sole litmus test for any change or reform in the military must be: ‘Does it enhance or degrade combat potential?’”

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers, sailors and airmen are recruited into the three services for four years after which 25% would be selected into the regular ranks on permanent basis. Currently, the Army is inducting 40,000 Agniveers per year. The Navy and Air Force are recruiting around 3,000 Agniveers each.