A total of 853 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have taken VRS in the last 10 years, Parliament was informed on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Of this, 383 IRS (Income Tax) officers and 470 IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officers have taken retirement under VRS during 2014-2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.