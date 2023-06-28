HamberMenu
About 2.74 lakh posts vacant in Indian Railways, over 1.7 lakh in safety category: RTI

In the reply to a query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways has said 2,74,580 posts are vacant in Group C

June 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Railways has said 2.74 lakh posts are vacant. Representational image of an Indian Railways worker

Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

About 2.74 lakh posts in the Railways are lying vacant as of June 2023 with more than 1.7 lakh of them in the safety category, according to an RTI reply.

Increase in train accidents worries Indian Railways

In the reply to a query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways has said 2,74,580 posts are vacant in Group C, including Level 1.

This includes a total vacancy of 1,77,924 in the safety category, it said.

"Total number of non-gazetted posts vacant i.e. Group-C (including Level-1) on Indian Railways, as available in this office, as on 01.06.2023 (provisional) is: 2,74,580," the ministry said in response to Mr. Gaur's question.

"Total number of sanctioned, on roll and vacant posts in safety category of Group-C (including Level-1) on Indian Railways, as available in this office, as on 01.06.2023 (provisional) are: 982037, 804113 & 177924 respectively," the RTI reply stated.

In December 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts were vacant in the Railways.

