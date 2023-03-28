ADVERTISEMENT

Abjuring hate speech fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony: SC

March 28, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what actions have been taken pursuant to lodging of FIRs as merely registering complaints is not going to solve the problem of hate speech.

PTI

File photo of Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on March 28 observed that abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna made the observation while hearing a plea against hate speeches.

"Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony," the bench observed orally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what actions have been taken pursuant to lodging of FIRs as merely registering complaints is not going to solve the problem of hate speech.

Mr. Mehta told the court that 18 FIRs have been lodged in relation to hate speeches. The matter was posted for hearing on Wednesday despite Mehta's and Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj's objection.

Holding that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, the top court on October 21 last year had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on cases of hate speech, and registering criminal cases against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" would invite the court's contempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US