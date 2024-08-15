ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Singhvi nominated for Rajya Sabha byelection in Telangana

Published - August 15, 2024 03:34 am IST - New Delhi

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine States, including Telangana, will be held on September 3  

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday nominated Abhishek Singhvi as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telanga.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the vacancy created by the resignation of K. Keshav Rao, who quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress party.

“My sincere gratitude to the Congress President, Shri Kharge, to two former CPs, Soniaji &Rahulji, to Priyankaji and to all senior leadership for the trust and faith reposed in me,”Mr. Singhvi said in a post on X.

The top legal brain and a troubleshooter for the Congress, Mr. Singhvi had suffered a shock defeat in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh in February this year after six Congress legislators and three supporting independent MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP.

In Telangana, the party is confident of sailing through given its majority in the Assembly and the political management of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Mr. Singhvi could get elected unopposed if the Opposition doesn’t field a candidate.

With a positive result, the Congress is hoping to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha to 27.

