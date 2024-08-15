GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abhishek Singhvi nominated for Rajya Sabha byelection in Telangana

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine States, including Telangana, will be held on September 3  

Published - August 15, 2024 03:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. File

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday nominated Abhishek Singhvi as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telanga.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the vacancy created by the resignation of K. Keshav Rao, who quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress party.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine States, including Telangana, will be held on September 3  

“My sincere gratitude to the Congress President, Shri Kharge, to two former CPs, Soniaji &Rahulji, to Priyankaji and to all senior leadership for the trust and faith reposed in me,”Mr. Singhvi said in a post on X.

The top legal brain and a troubleshooter for the Congress, Mr. Singhvi had suffered a shock defeat in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh in February this year after six Congress legislators and three supporting independent MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP.

In Telangana, the party is confident of sailing through given its majority in the Assembly and the political management of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Mr. Singhvi could get elected unopposed if the Opposition doesn’t field a candidate.

With a positive result, the Congress is hoping to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha to 27.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.