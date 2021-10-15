National

Abdul Kalam will be remembered for his contribution to strengthening India's defence capabilities: Vice President Naidu

Former Prime Minister A.P.J. Abdul Kalam   | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@@VPSecretariat

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former president A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to strengthening India's defence and space capabilities.

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kalam served as the president between July 25, 2002 and July 25, 2007.

"Popularly known as 'People's President', the eminent scientist will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to strengthening India's defence and space capabilities. His visionary leadership, exemplary life and tireless service for the development of the nation will continue to inspire every Indian," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Naidu.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 11:53:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/abdul-kalam-will-be-remembered-for-his-contribution-to-strengthening-indias-defence-capabilities-vice-president-naidu/article37001143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY