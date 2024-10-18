ADVERTISEMENT

Abduction case: Supreme Court refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna

Published - October 18, 2024 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the State government.

PTI

Bhavani Revanna. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna by the Karnataka High Court, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

Also read: Bhavani Revanna planned entire kidnap episode, helped Prajwal exploit women, SIT tells Special Court

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the State government.

On August 2, 2024, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, filed a chargesheet against his parents - H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna - apart from seven others, in connection with an abduction case in which Mr. Revanna was arrested. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US