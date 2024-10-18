Abduction case: Supreme Court refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna by the Karnataka High Court, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

Also read: Bhavani Revanna planned entire kidnap episode, helped Prajwal exploit women, SIT tells Special Court

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the State government.

On August 2, 2024, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, filed a chargesheet against his parents - H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna - apart from seven others, in connection with an abduction case in which Mr. Revanna was arrested.