GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abduction case: Supreme Court refuses to set aside anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the State government.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bhavani Revanna. File photo

Bhavani Revanna. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) refused to set aside the anticipatory bail given to Bhavani Revanna by the Karnataka High Court, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

Also read: Bhavani Revanna planned entire kidnap episode, helped Prajwal exploit women, SIT tells Special Court

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and junked the plea filed by the State government.

On August 2, 2024, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, filed a chargesheet against his parents - H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna - apart from seven others, in connection with an abduction case in which Mr. Revanna was arrested. 

Published - October 18, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / kidnapping / Karnataka / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.