Abducted Indians freed in South Sudan

India has secured the release of two oilfield engineers, who were kidnapped in South Sudan last month.

It was announced on Thursday night on social media by another Indian working in South Sudan.

“Thank you Mam, for your efforts to release two Indians Midhun and Edward in South Sudan. My friends are back,” said Ajay Raja, production operator of the Dar Petroleum Operating Company, lauding Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Mr. Raja had alerted India about the kidnapping through social media.

The two Indians from Tamil Nadu were kidnapped by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition, a rebel outfit in the oil-rich country, on March 7.

“I am happy to inform about the release of two Indian nationals Midhun and Edward,” Ms. Swaraj later said on Twitter. They were abducted in South Sudan but the release on Thursday took place in Sudan, a source in the Indian embassy said over telephone. The nationals have been taken to the Indian embassy in Khartoum.

The two were abducted along with a Pakistani, Ayaz Hussein Jamali, from their place of operation in the energy-rich province of Upper Nile state. Mr. Jamali has also been released.

“Following requests from Indian and Pakistani governments, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments coordinated together to secure their release of the three oil workers,” Sudan’s powerful National Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement.

Ms. Swaraj took to Twitter to congratulate the officials involved in the operation. “I appreciate the efforts of Indian Ambassador in South Sudan Srikumar Menon for the release of Indian nationals, Ms. Swaraj said.