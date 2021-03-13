AB PM-JAY: 4.7 lakh beneficiary verifications in a single day

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 17:32 IST

Drive to create awareness about the health insurance scheme especially in rural areas

“Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman” campaign of the National Health Authority (NHA) recorded over 4.7 lakh beneficiary verifications in a single day on March 10 to enable them to avail themselves of free healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, noted a release issued by the group on Saturday.

“On Wednesday, at least 4,77,105 beneficiary records were created in the ongoing “Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman” campaign which was launched on February1. Bihar was the first State to activate the verification process in the mission mode,’’ said the release.

The aim is to create largescale awareness about the AB PM-JAY health insurance scheme especially in rural and interior parts about cashless healthcare benefit of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year.

Advertising

Advertising

The drive is being implemented in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and J&K among other States.

So far, about 1,16,83,808 Ayushman cards have been issued in this calendar year.

Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, AB-PMJAY, said: “The aim of the campaign is to verify beneficiaries residing in the remotest areas.

“Since its launch, the drive has registered at least 54,05,214 Aysushman cards so far. The campaign yielded the highest results on March 10 when we recorded over 4,77,105 cards. We are expecting this number to be breached soon.’’