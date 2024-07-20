Aatmanirbharta cannot be at the cost of nation’s defence: IAF Vice Chief

Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) is what we are riding on, but this self-reliance cannot be at the cost of the nation’s defence, Vice Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal A. P. Singh said on July 19 in a reality check to the ongoing push towards indigenisation in the defence sector. The nation’s defence comes first and foremost, he stressed while flagging that the rate at which they are getting equipment at the moment is “too low”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nation’s defence comes first and foremost and if Indian Air Force or Indian forces have to ride on this aatmanirbharta, it is only possible if everyone — from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU), to the private industry — holds the hand and takes us to that path and don’t let us deviate from that path,” he said speaking at a seminar on air and missile defence organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies and Indian Military Review. “Because when it comes to national defence, there will be compulsions to deviate from their path in case we do not get the things that we need or the kind of systems and weaponry that is required to survive in today’s world.”

In this regard, the officer asked all stakeholders, including those in uniform, to put a system in place where each one is helping the other in achieving the overall goal. “It is not anybody else’s... If we have to defend the nation, it is everybody’s job. It is not just the job of a person in uniform...,” the Vice Chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating further on the technological development underway within the country, Mr. Singh called for the DRDO, DPSUs and private industry to work in unison and work at a much faster pace. “The rate at which we are getting our equipment at the moment is too low,” he said.

Along with research and development agencies that are looking at developing new technologies, the industry has to be ready to absorb these new technologies and build the requisite capability and capacity, the Vice Chief said. “When we look at our adversaries, the rate at which they are growing, the rate at which they are imbibing technologies and still growing in numbers, we have a long gap to catch up with. And this gap is widening further... This is something we need to look at, the nation as a whole.”

In terms of procurements, the IAF has ongoing air defence contracts worth ₹1.12 lakh crore with another ₹2.75 lakh crore worth contracts in the pipeline, Air Marshal Singh said. The IAF has engaged with DRDO and private industry for bolstering our capabilities in radars, surface-to-air guided weapon (SAGW) systems and counter unmanned aerial systems (soft as well as hard kill) and they have a credible and comprehensive networked air defence, he said adding, “Impetus is also being given in the fields of directed energy weapons, close-in weapon systems, CCD and modernising our aerial platforms and SAGW systems.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.