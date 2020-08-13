AASU rails against CAA, EIA in Assam

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and demanded the scrapping of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020.
Members of the union formed human chains and demonstrated across the State against the “anti-indigenous people” CAA and the “environmentally disastrous” EIA notification.
The demonstrators also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Assam for “playing with the emotions of the people of the State”. This was in reference to the recommendation of a high-powered committee formed for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord that envisages constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for the Assamese people.
Top leaders of the AASU, who are members of the panel, made the report public to protest the “indifference” of the State government in processing the recommendations. The recommendations include reservation of 80-100% parliamentary and Assembly seats, and government jobs for the Assamese people. It also includes the introduction of the inner-line permit, a temporary travel document for outsiders currently applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.
