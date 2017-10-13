Aarushi murder case: Konkona hails Allahabad High Court verdict

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma has hailed Allahabad High Court’s decision to acquit the Talwar couple in the 2008 Aarushi and Hemraj murder case and said it is shameful the real killers are still unknown.

The court said the Talwars could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, thus ending the nine-year ordeal of the couple who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering their 14-year-old daughter, Aarushi.

It is a shame that it took nine years for the innocence to have been proven. It is also tragic that we still don’t know who the killers of Arushi and Hemraj are. But I am very happy for the Talwars,” Ms. Sen who played the role of Nupur Talwar in Meghna Gulzar’s film Talvar.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who had written the film, felt nothing “can be any bigger win for cinema than this”.