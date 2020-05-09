Aarogya Setu app promoting a few e-pharmacies, says SJM

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an RSS affiliate, has strongly objected to the promotion of some e-pharmacies via the Aarogya Setu app developed by the government.

The Aarogya Setu app had been devised, according to the government, as a coronavirus (COVID-19) surveillance-cum-mapping app for the general populace. SJM convener Ashwani Mahajan tweeted strong words against Niti Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant over what he deemed the promotion of e-pharmacies that “are functioning illegally in India”.

Watch | How does the Aarogya Setu app work?

The app has a dialogue box that pops up informing the user that it is leading out of the app, and then to a link to four e-pharma outlets.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mahajan said that while the SJM had no problems with the Aarogya Setu app as such, it had serious objections to the government-backed app promoting four e-pharmacies that were foreign-funded.

“We have nothing against the app or even e-commerce platforms but we want a level playing ground for all e-commerce and ground retailers,” he said.

Health Ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones

“Since the app is backed and put in place by the government, crores of Indians have downloaded it and joined the platform, it cannot be linked to such companies that employ predatory practices and are a threat to lakhs of our chemists,” he said.

Mr. Mahajan also posted a Delhi High Court order from December 2018 that prohibits the online sale of drugs without a valid licence.