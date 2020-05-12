Aarogya Setu app mandatory for travel on 15 special trains: Railways

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it was mandatory for passengers travelling via the 15 special trains to download the government’s Aarogya Setu mobile application.

The announcement, which was made in a tweet post May 11 midnight, comes after the guidelines issued by the Railways on Monday said that all passengers were “advised” to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

Indian Railways is going to start few passenger trains services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey



Download this app now -



Android : https://t.co/bpfHKNLHmD

IOS : https://t.co/aBvo2Uc1fQ pic.twitter.com/MRvP8QBVPU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

So far, about 9.8 crore people have downloaded the app, which has been embroiled in controversy over privacy and data security issues. The contact tracing application is supposed to alert users in case they come in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The Railways had on Sunday announced plans to start 15 pairs of special trains from May 12 onwards as part of plans to restart passengers’ services gradually. These trains will run from New Delhi, connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.