AAP’s Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential elections, say sources

PTI June 12, 2022 18:17 IST

The government as well as the Opposition is yet to name any candidate for the Presidential polls which will be held on July 18

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on June 12 to discuss the upcoming Presidential polls, sources said. The meeting assumes significance as the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gathers pace. It is to be noted that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was Mr. Pawar who had urged the AAP and Congress to have an understanding in Delhi to counter the BJP. However, this did not materialise. Also Read The process of electing India’s President The AAP and the Congress are opposed to each other in several states including Delhi and Punjab. The government as well as the Opposition is yet to name any candidate for the Presidential poll which will be held on July 18. In the 2017 Presidential election, the Opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Ramnath Kovind.



