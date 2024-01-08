AAP's MP Narain Dass Gupta files nomination for Rajya Sabha election

January 08, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

As per the EC schedule, polling will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the respective State Assemblies, and votes will be counted at 5 p.m. on January 19

New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Narain Dass Gupta filed his nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections on January 8.

Earlier, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also filed her nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Meanwhile, AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh arrived on Jan. 8 at the Civil Lines venue in a police van to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

A court had earlier allowed Mr. Singh to sign his renomination documents from jail. Mr. Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to the Delhi excise policy, is AAP’s U.P. in-charge.

Mr. Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, is accused in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate.

The AAP has decided to nominate Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, as its newest Rajya Sabha MP. Senior AAP leader N.D. Gupta had also been renominated for the second term by the party.

Ms. Maliwal resigned from the post of chief of the DCW on January 5 after the Aam Adami Party (AAP) nominated her as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Ms. Maliwal is a women’s rights activist and the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. Before joining DCW, Ms. Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Ms. Maliwal was a core member of the Indian Against Corruption movement.

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal arrived in Civil Lines to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha on January 8. “...AAP MP Sanjay Singh had represented [the party] earlier also... Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also filed her nomination so that the voice of women reaches the Rajya Sabha. All candidates are coming and they will file their nomination,” said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai.

