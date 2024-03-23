AAP raises concern with CEC as Delhi Police block party office

Alleging that the Delhi police have blocked all routes to the Aam Aadmi Party’s office in the national capital after the arrest of the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 23 seeking a meeting to present their urgent grievances.
Noting that the AAP’s Matiala MLA Gulab Singh’s premises were raided by the Income Tax department on Saturday, the party told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it continues to face “high handed” behaviour from Central law enforcement agencies despite the Model Code of Conduct being in place.
“We fail to understand how a political party can fight elections under such a repressive environment? We urge you to take corrective action immediately and direct all the agencies to observe restraint while the Model of Conduct is in effect,” the AAP said in an email to the CEC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Editorial | AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Barricades prevent access
The Delhi police, which comes under the authority of the Union Home Ministry, barricaded approaches to the AAP office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi around noon on Saturday, and the party says no one was allowed to enter the office despite requests for access.