AAP will contest all Assembly seats in Haryana on its own, Lok Sabha polls as part of INDIA bloc: Kejriwal

January 28, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Chandigarh

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on January 28 said his party will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on its own but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc.

The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the Assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections.

"Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy," he said at his party's 'Badlaav Jansabha' in Haryana's Jind.

The AAP will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on its own but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc, Mr. Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Mr. Kejriwal said Haryana is looking for a "big change" as the people of the State are "fed up" with all the parties that have ruled here.

They have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their own coffers, the AAP national convener alleged.

Only the AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

"Can the Congress, the BJP and the JJP do this? They cannot. Only the AAP can do this," Mr. Kejriwal said.

The BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi Chief Minister accused it of using all its might to arrest him and said he is not scared of going to jail.

Mr. Kejriwal alleged that "they have used all its might to arrest him". "They have left the Income Tax Department, the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police after me," he said.

"I am not scared of going to jail. I belong to Haryana and I want to tell them that do not try to scare a 'Haryanawala'. I am the son of Haryana," he said.

It seems like the country's biggest terrorist is Mr. Kejriwal, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal is "kattar imaandaar" and "kattar desh bhakt", the AAP leader asserted.

“I am Lord Ram’s and Lord Hanuman’s follower. With inspiration from ‘Ram Rajya’, we are running our administration in Delhi and Punjab. We are not here for power, but to serve,” he said.

