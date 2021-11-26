AAP will come out as a strong political option in Bihar: Sanjeev Jha

State lags in important sectors like education, health, employment, he says

On the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bihar incharge Sanjeev Jha on Friday said his party would define “patriotism and nationalism”. Mr. Jha also took on the “double engine” Government in Bihar and said the AAP would come out as a strong political option for people in the coming days.

Mr. Jha took on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led “double engine” Government on several counts and said more migration had taken place during this regime than the previous RJD’s.

“The educational scenario is so pathetic that even residences of Vice-Chancellors are being raided. Bihar lags far behind other States in important sectors like education, health, employment, industry and law and order,” alleged Mr. Jha amid loud cheers from party workers.

“It’s been 72 years since we’ve adopted our Constitution but the big question is whether it is as much relevant as it was or it has been chained in politics by leaders for their own convenience because today most of the parties are involved not in the country’s interest but to fulfil their own political interests. The aim of the Aam Aadmi Party is to implement the Constitution for the people. The AAP will define patriotism and nationalism for people,” said the MLA from the Burari Assembly constituency in Delhi at the party’s “Tiranga (tri-colour) yatra” in Patna.

“About 10,000 party workers from across the State had participated in the programme which began from the Miller High School ground to the J P roundabout near the Gandhi Maidan,” State leader Rajesh Sinha told The Hindu.