AAP to support Margaret Alva as Opposition candidate in vice-presidential poll

August 03, 2022 18:05 IST

The AAP’s political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 vice-presidential election.

The party's political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

"All the Rajya Sabha members of the party will vote for the opposition candidate Margaret Alva on August 6," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

The NDA has fielded former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its nominee for the vice presidential election.

JMM declares support for Margaret Alva

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also announced its support for Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the vice-presidential election.

In a statement, party supremo Shibu Soren asked its parliamentarians to vote in favour of former Union minister Alva during the elections scheduled to take place on August 6.

The JMM has 3 MPs — 2 in the Rajya Sabha and 1 in the Lok Sabha. Despite being an Opposition party, the JMM had earlier supported the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 presidential election.