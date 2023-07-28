AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

July 28, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Noida

An FIR has been lodged in Noida against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on July 28.

In his complaint to police, Mr. Poonawala alleged that Ms. Kakkar called him "Mujahideen," abused his faith, and made "extremely communally loaded" remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith against Islam and against Muslims in general, such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Mr. Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the allegations, Ms. Kakkar wondered if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and hit back at Mr. Poonawalla for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi."

"Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as 'Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?" Ms. Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Mr. Poonawala on Twitter.

"@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove," the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, "An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is underway."

Ms. Kakkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.