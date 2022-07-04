AAP spent ₹6.23 crore on Punjab campaign, Akalis’ expenditure was ₹16.57 crore

AAP supporters in a triumphant mood during the swearing in of Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Chief Minister on March 16, 2022. File | Photo Credit: AFP

July 04, 2022 22:09 IST

Election Commission publishes expenditure reports

The Aam Aadmi Party’s central headquarters spent ₹6.23 crore on its successful campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections held earlier this year, according to its expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The report, which was published by the EC on Monday, showed that the party spent ₹80.53 lakh, ₹78.81 lakh and ₹3.49 crore on the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly elections respectively. In Goa, most of the expenditure was on advertisements — ₹2.43 crore.

AAP’s Punjab expenditure included ₹1.49 crore on publicity, ₹35.54 lakh on travel of star campaigners Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha, and ₹91.58 lakh as cash payment to candidates. The party spent ₹16.31 lakh on the declaration of criminal antecedents of candidates, which is a requirement.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, whose expenditure report was also uploaded on the EC website on Monday, spent ₹16.57 crore on the Punjab Assembly campaign. Of this, the Akali Dal spent ₹13.19 crore on media advertisements, including print, electronic, bulk SMS etc.

The All India Trinamool Congress declared spending of ₹40.77 crore for the Goa elections, of which ₹1.63 crore was spent on virtual campaigns (Facebook, Google and Sharechat), ₹6.76 crore on candidates, ₹3.38 crore on media advertisements and ₹4.76 crore on the travel of star campaigners.