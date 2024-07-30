ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, SP, TMC among others to join INDIA bloc rally on July 30: AAP

Published - July 30, 2024 04:18 am IST - New Delhi

However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the names of the leaders joining the rally at Jantar Mantar will be known on July 30.

PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress are among the parties that will be part of the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accusing the BJP of “conspiring to kill” Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels have fallen 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

During a press conference, Singh was asked about the parties joining the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. We are in talks with two to three more parties," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Singh said the names of the leaders joining the rally at Jantar Mantar will be known on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US