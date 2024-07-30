GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, SP, TMC among others to join INDIA bloc rally on July 30: AAP

However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the names of the leaders joining the rally at Jantar Mantar will be known on July 30.

Published - July 30, 2024 04:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File photo

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress are among the parties that will be part of the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health in judicial custody.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accusing the BJP of “conspiring to kill” Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels have fallen 34 times between June 3 and July 7.

During a press conference, Singh was asked about the parties joining the rally.

"Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. We are in talks with two to three more parties," he said.

However, Singh said the names of the leaders joining the rally at Jantar Mantar will be known on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress / Samajwadi Party / All India Trinamool Congress

