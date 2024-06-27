AAP MP’s suspension revoked, six new members take oath in Rajya Sabha

Six newly-elected members of Parliament from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on June 27. The Upper House held its first setting after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday and it was first day of the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar also announced the revocation of suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh. Mr. Singh was suspended from the service of the House from July 24, 2023, till the Committee of Privileges submitted its findings.

Rajya Sabha Committee on Privileges had presented the 77th and 78th Reports on the pending matters against Mr. Singh and 11 others on Wednesday. “The committee while holding Sanjay Singh guilty of breach of privilege of the Council in all the cases, recommended that the member has already suffered sufficient punishment for the transgression,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

“Invoking the authority vested in me under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), suspension of Sanjay Singh, Member, was revoked with effect from 26th June, 2024, so as to allow him to attend Parliament. I am sure the House approves this,” he said.

The Privileges Committee held 12 Opposition MPs, including the AAP’s Sanjay Singh, guilty of misconduct for disrupting House proceedings last August and cautioned them to desist from such behaviour in future.

The report stated that the panel has accepted Mr. Singh’s unconditional apology in the matter and recommended revocation of his suspension after considering that the punishment suffered by him was sufficient.

“The committee concludes that the 12 members, namely Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, Ranjeet Ranjan and Imran Pratapgarhi are held guilty of serious transgression of privileges and commission of contempt of the Council of States.

The committee, accordingly, recommends that no action is warranted against Kumar Ketkar, Naranbhai J Rathwa and L Hanumanthaiah who have since retired from membership of the council.

That Sanjay Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Syed Nasir Hussain, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, Ranjeet Ranjan and Imran Pratapgarhi should desist from indulging in such misconduct in future and scrupulously adhere to exemplary conduct and optimise their performance in the House,” the panel said in its report.

President’s Address

The House met after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The President’s Address was also tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The House will pass a Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address after a discussion.

The first among those who took oath was Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Bihar), followed by Sarfaraz Ahmad of JMM and Pradip Kumar Varma of the BJP (both Jharkhand). BJP leaders Banshilal Gurjar, Maya Naroliya and Balyogi Umeshnath also took oath as members of the Upper House. They represent Madhya Pradesh. All BJP members and the lone Congress members took oath in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House. The Prime Minister later introduced his Council of Ministers.