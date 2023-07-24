AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

July 24, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on July 24 was suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Monsoon session for “unruly behaviour” during Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur violence.

Follow LIVE Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session here

As the Opposition continued to protest demanding a discussion on the situation in the violence-hit State, only Mr. Singh was seen in the Well of the House moving closer to the Chair, which prompted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to “name” him. “I name Sanjay Singh,” he said.

A motion was then moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to suspend Mr. Singh for the rest of the session. “This kind of behaviour coming into the Well and disturbing the House is completely against the ethics and rules of the House,” Mr. Goyal said.

The motion was adopted by the House by voice vote amid a loud chorus of protests from Opposition members.

Announcing the suspension of Mr. Singh, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “The motion is that Sanjay Singh is suspended for the entire duration of this session for having repeatedly violated that directive of the Chair.”

Soon after suspending Mr. Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m. as Opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

They were demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House on the Manipur issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

