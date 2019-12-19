National

AAP MLA announces ₹5 lakh, job to Jamia student injured in eye during anti-CAA stir

Protestors, including students and local residents, hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on December 18, 2019

Protestors, including students and local residents, hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on December 18, 2019   | Photo Credit: PTI

The student was injured during an anti-CAA protest at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday announced ₹5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to a Jamia student who suffered an eye injury during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Okhla MLA, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said he will meet Minhajuddin, an LLM student of Jamia, to provide him the financial help and appointment papers on Thursday.

Minhajuddin was injured on Sunday when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent.

