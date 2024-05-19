ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

Updated - May 19, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

She said if AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise police case, had been here "maybe things wouldn't have been so bad for me!"

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has been accused by her party of being part of a conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a false case, on Sunday said her party colleagues once sought justice for Nirbhaya but today they are supporting a person accused of assaulting her.

Maliwal has injuries on left leg and right cheek: Medical report

Ms. Maliwal has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her on May 13 when she went to the CM's residence to meet him. The Aam Aadmi Party has trashed her allegations and claimed Ms. Maliwal was acting at the behest of the BJP to frame Mr. Kejriwal in a fake case.

Ms. Maliwal, who has been associated with the AAP since its inception more than 10 years ago, said on Sunday there was a time when "we all used to come out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya".

"Today, 12 years later, we have come out on the streets to save the accused (Bibhav Kumar) who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone? I wish they had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. Had he been here, maybe things wouldn't have been so bad for me!" she wrote.

Police have arrested Mr. Kumar in connection with the case.

