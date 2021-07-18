AAP MP questions PM’s silence on Danish Siddiqui’s death

Sanjay Singh asks if PM is scared of the Taliban

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said on Saturday that it was surprising that the Prime Minister did not express remorse over the death of award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was covering the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan.

“I condemn the PM for not saying a word of condolence for the brave journalist. Isn’t it the responsibility of the PM of the country?” he said while addressing the media in Aligarh.

Mr. Singh was in Aligarh for a party meeting as part of the membership drive in the State ahead of the Assembly elections. “Afghanistan’s President expressed remorse, chief ministers of the country condoled his death but the PM remained quiet. Is he scared of the Taliban,” asked Mr Singh.

Aiming to add one crore party members in Uttar Pradesh in one month, Mr. Singh said the recent Panchayat elections in the State proved that Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath had established the rule of goons and corruption.

He said U.P. needed transparent governance and Kejriwal model. “It includes free electricity, education and water, free travel for women in buses, and timely payment to farmers for their crops,” Mr Singh said.

The U.P. in-charge of the AAP said it would be early to talk about alliances. “We are building our organisation in all the 403 Assembly seats.” He said he had had a meaningful talk with SP president Akhilesh Yadav but refrained from divulging the details.