AAP leader Atishi highlights 'Kejriwal model of governance' at UNGA

AAP MLA Atishi has taken the "Kejriwal model of governance" to the United Nations as she addressed the UN General Assembly, where she emphasised that Delhi can be an example for all cities when it comes to ensuring growth, equity, ecological sustainability, and fiscal prudence, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Atishi's address at the UNGA won accolades from her party members, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal praised Atishi for the feat and said the world is looking at Delhi for solutions in several areas of urban governance.

Atishi, who is an Oxford graduate, addressed the UNGA in the early hours of Friday on the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in striking the balance of egalitarian development, keeping in mind the factors of sustainability and fiscal prudence.

"In a city of 30 million (three crore) residents, we have shown that we can do both - provide high-quality public services while running a fiscally responsible government. Power cuts were frequent, the government water utility was facing losses, government schools and hospitals were failing... However, in the last seven years, the Delhi government has turned all this around.

"We now have 24x7 electricity, some of the lowest electricity tariffs in the country. Four million (40 lakh) households get a zero electricity bill. More than 1,500 residential areas in the city of Delhi have got piped water supply for the first time," Atishi said in her address at the UNGA.

According to the statement issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Kalkaji MLA also highlighted that government schools in the national capital have been performing better than private schools for the last five years.

She said two lakh students shifted from private schools to government schools last year and mohalla clinics are providing free healthcare services to citizens at a low cost to the government.

Atishi also highlighted the governance model of the AAP and said it has broken the myth that the government has to withdraw from providing basic services to ensure economic growth.

"The total budget of the government of Delhi has increased from Rs 300 billion in 2015 to Rs 750 billion in 2022. The state GDP has increased by 150 per cent in the last decade. The Delhi government has shown that a government can provide high-quality public services to all its citizens and yet be fiscally responsible," the statement quoted Atishi as saying at the UNGA.

Kejriwal lauds Atishi For her UNGA speech

Congratulating Atishi for her address at the UNGA, Kejriwal said it was a moment of pride for the country.

"Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make the world a better place," Kejriwal said in the statement.

He added that Atishi made the whole world aware of India's potential as also of the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the country on such a huge international platform.

"The country wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward towards progress," the chief minister said.

Praising Atishi, Sisodia said, "This is a historic and proud moment for Delhi and all of us in AAP. The Kejriwal model can help UN's 'New Urban Agenda' to build sustainable cities." Previously too, the AAP government's mohalla clinic initiative and reforms in school education had earned accolades internationally.