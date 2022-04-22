Aam Aadmi Party launches countrywide poll on people’s opinion on AAP, BJP

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

To expose the Bharatiya Janata Party’s true face, the Aam Aadmi Party will conduct a survey and ask people if they agree that the former is spreading hate, bigotry and riots throughout the country, AAP leader Atishi said on Thursday.

The survey, Ms. Atishi said, will have a second question, asking if people consider AAP to be a party of educated, well-meaning and honest people.

Announcing the survey at a press conference, Ms. Atishi said over the past few months, a series of harrowing incidents have been taking place at various locations across Delhi and the entire country. There has been a surge in instances of hooliganism and reckless violence due to the BJP.

‘To divert public attention’

Reacting to AAP’s proposed survey, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said whenever AAP gets caught in a political turmoil, its leaders start talking of public discourse or a survey but the recent elections where the BJP won a two-third majority in three states was a verdict much above AAP’s sponsored survey.

Mr. Kapoor said AAP was conducting the survey to divert public attention as since 2019, names of several AAP leaders have crept up in incidents of communal tension in Delhi, due to which AAP lost several State assembly elections.

“Earlier this year, AAP contested on around 630 assembly constituencies of four states but the country’s people not only rejected the party but ensured forfeiture of 510 AAP candidates’ security deposit. This survey will be rejected by the people, as well,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Nationwide survey

“The nationwide survey will ask people their opinion on the BJP and its politics versus their stance on the Aam Aadmi Party,” Ms. Atishi said. She added that the people of India have two options in front of them, either the “Bharatiya Gunda Party, who actively indulges in hooliganism, promotes crime and violence and spreads hatred or AAP, which consists of honest, educated, and noble deshbhakts dedicated towards development in the public’s interest.”

The survey will be conducted through IVR calls, missed calls, posters across Delhi and social media. Respondents will be asked to answer with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, the AAP leader said.