AAP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

August 07, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The AAP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Svabha on Monday and Tuesday as the Delhi Services Bill is expected to be tabled in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip asking all Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 11 am onwards on Monday.

The Delhi services bill was passed after a nearly four-hour debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration.

In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

