HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

August 07, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and other Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament File

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and other Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament File | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Svabha on Monday and Tuesday as the Delhi Services Bill is expected to be tabled in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

ALSO READ
Delhi services Bill | Be present in Rajya Sabha, Congress issues whip to its members

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip asking all Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 11 am onwards on Monday.

The Delhi services bill was passed after a nearly four-hour debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration.

In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

Related Topics

laws / Rajya Sabha / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.