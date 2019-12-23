AAP hits out at Akalis on CAA

After the BJP's ally in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), demanded the inclusion of Muslim community in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the Akalis party, accusing it of having shown “double-face” on the controversial issue.

AAP MP from Sangrur and its Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann on Monday said SAD president Sukhbir Badal was now demanding the inclusion of the Muslim community in the CAA, but Mr. Badal and his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Union Minister, had voted in favour of the CAA in Parliament.

In a statement, Mr. Mann said, “Both of them supported and voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill on the floor of the House, while their eyes were riveted on the ministerial berth of Harsimrat Kaur Badal instead of the Muslim community,” alleged Mr. Mann. He said that the real strength was their ‘vote’ in the House which they exercised against the Muslim community. “Why are they [SAD] shedding crocodile tears for the community now when they had gone against the interests of the Muslim community as a whole by giving their nod to the controversial Bill?”

Mr. Mann said he would expose the Akali Dal's dual face and its ‘cheap’ politics in Parliament and unravel the double standards being adopted by the ''Badals'' in the State and at the Centre on CAA.