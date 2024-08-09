AAP hails Manish Sisodia’s bail: ‘Victory of truth... Kejriwal, Jain will be out soon’

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh called the verdict a “victory of truth” after the Supreme Court granting bail to the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case on Friday (August 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Supreme Court’s judgment on Manish Sisodia’s bail

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam”. Following that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money-laundering case on March 9, 2023.

The verdict is “a slap on dictatorship” and he was kept in jail as “part of a political grudge”. Mr. Singh also said that seventeen months of Sisodia’s life were destroyed in jail and he could have used it for doing much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Objective of investigative agencies not to probe cases but to target opposition leaders,” he added.

Also Read: Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy

While hoping for release of Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, Mr. Singh pointed out, ”Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain sent to jail by BJP and people of Delhi will give response to its politics of hatred.”

Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated.”

The Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan ordered Mr. Sisodia to be released on payment of ₹10 lakh in bail bonds and he has to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.