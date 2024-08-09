GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP hails Manish Sisodia’s bail: ‘Victory of truth... Kejriwal, Jain will be out soon’

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that seventeen months of Mr. Sisodia’s life were destroyed in jail and he could have used it for doing much more

Published - August 09, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Singh called Supreme Court verdict as “a slap on dictatorship” and said Mr. Sisodia was kept in jail as “part of a political grudge”. 

Sanjay Singh called Supreme Court verdict as “a slap on dictatorship” and said Mr. Sisodia was kept in jail as “part of a political grudge”.  | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh called the verdict a “victory of truth” after the Supreme Court granting bail to the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam”. Following that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money-laundering case on March 9, 2023.

The verdict is “a slap on dictatorship” and he was kept in jail as “part of a political grudge”. Mr. Singh also said that seventeen months of Sisodia’s life were destroyed in jail and he could have used it for doing much more.

“Objective of investigative agencies not to probe cases but to target opposition leaders,” he added.

While hoping for release of Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, Mr. Singh pointed out, ”Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain sent to jail by BJP and people of Delhi will give response to its politics of hatred.”

Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated.”

The Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan ordered Mr. Sisodia to be released on payment of ₹10 lakh in bail bonds and he has to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

