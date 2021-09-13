‘AAP forced BJP to change CMs in Gujarat, Uttarakhand’

New Delhi

13 September 2021 07:48 IST

A “convenient game of musical chairs” was being played by the BJP and the Congress, says AAP leader Raghav Chadha

MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday claimed that the BJP was “forced” to change chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Gujarat after facing a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the two States.

The AAP national spokesperson also criticised the Congress while terming it an “ineffective, compromised and unsuccessful opposition”. “The AAP challenged the BJP by saying ‘perform or perish’, which forced the BJP to change its CMs in both the states. Such is the power of the AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I want to tell the people of the BJP that changing nameplates will not change the anger and resentment that the people of Uttarakhand and Gujarat have for you,” Mr. Chadha said during a press meet.

He added that a “convenient game of musical chairs” was being played by the BJP and the Congress.

“When one party is in power, the other helps from outside and upon a power switch, they return the favour. There is an understanding in these parties, which has resulted in Uttarakhand and Gujarat being devoid of a strong opposition and a strong government,” he said.