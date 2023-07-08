AAP, Congress communicate on next Opposition meeting, Ordinance

July 08, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national general secretary Sandeep Pathak on July 7 told The Hindu that the party has communicated to the Congress to declare its support for AAP’s fight against the Delhi Ordinance.

“We received the invitation from the Congress about the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru. We responded to them earlier this week that they had said in the last meeting in Patna that they would declare their support before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. We requested them to declare their support to us,” Mr. Pathak said.

On May 19, the Centre issued an Ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

Minutes after the Patna meeting on June 23, the AAP said in a statement that it will be “difficult” to be part of such meetings in the future in which the Congress is a participant, until the grand old party agrees that all its MPs in Rajya Sabha will oppose the Central government’s Ordinance.

“Our decision to attend the next meeting in Patna depends on Congress’ decision,” Mr. Pathak said.

But when asked about whether the party will attend the next Opposition meeting, even if the Congress does not support the AAP on the Ordinance, the AAP leader said “we will see how it goes” and did not speak further on it.