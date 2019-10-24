AAP, Cong. politicising Dalit temple demolition issue: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of politicising the issue of the demolition of a temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas in New Delhi, and of inciting social tensions by doing so.

Guru Ravidas is held in particular esteem by Dalit communities and there had been protests and tensions following the temple’s demolition, not just in Delhi but Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as well.

At a press conference addressed by BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and vice-president Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the party said it was the Modi government that had worked to restore not only the site of the temple but also repair relationships between communities.

The press meeting was held two days after the Supreme Court accepted the Centre’s plea for the construction of the temple on a 400 sq.m plot of land in the Tughlakabad forest after it had been demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“Our government understood their [community] feeling and took the initiative. The Attorney-General moved a proposal in the court for the temple’s construction and it was accepted,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The sad part of this entire episode is that parties like the AAP and the Congress tried to fuel social tensions and incite people with their loose comments,” Mr. Yadav said.