AAP complaints to EC against NAMO TV

NEW DELHI

01 April 2019 16:32 IST

The Election Commission is examining Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) plea for its intervention on the issue of “Namo TV” that has been launched for real-time coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political campaigns.

In a letter to the EC, the AAP said the Supreme Court had held that there must be a level playing field for all political parties. The Commission was entrusted with the duty to maintain this. “But, defying this very cardinal principle, BJP has launched the 24-hour ‘Namo TV’ channel.”

The party has asked if the BJP had sought an approval for launch of the channel.

The AAP letter asked: “Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after the model code of conduct is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?”

“Did BJP approach the Media Certification committee established to certify the contents of the telecast and cost of the telecast? If not, why show cause not issued for the violation of MCC?” said the letter.

In a separate memorandum, the Congress sought directions to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and DTH service providers to take action against the channel.