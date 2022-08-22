Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia promise quality education and healthcare in poll-bound Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address a press conference in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on August 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 22 arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end.

During the visit, the two AAP leaders will hold discussions on employment and education with youth of the State.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Mr. Sisodia.

Mr. Kejriwal on Monday said Mr. Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Central Government due to political motives.

“ The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Mr. Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said.

Instead of appreciating Mr. Sisodia, he is being targeted, Mr. Kejriwal told reporters.

Mr. Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Mr. Sisodia may be arrested soon.

“Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the State.

He promised quality education and healthcare to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the State.

BJP offered me CM’s post if I break AAP: Sisodia

Mr. Sisodia further claimed the BJP offered him the Chief Minister’s post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mr. Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

“The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you Chief Minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

“I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM,” Mr. Sisodia said.