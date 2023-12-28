AAP, BJP spar over rejection of Republic Day tableaux of Delhi, Punjab

December 28, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi and Punjab tableaux have been left out of the upcoming Republic Day parade due to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “dirty politics”, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Thursday. The BJP hit back, terming it shameful that the AAP, which is in power in both States, was politicising a decision taken by a special committee.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told journalists that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart was as big as that of Delhi’s residents, then Delhi would have also presented its model before the nation on Republic Day. “Not including the tableaus of Delhi and Punjab in the Republic Day parade shows the dirty politics of the BJP. Whereas BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity in the Republic Day parade, but like last time, this time too, Delhi and Punjab were sidelined,” she said.

“If the Delhi government had the chance, they would have showcased their education and health models in the Republic Day parade,” Ms. Kakkar said, noting that Delhi is the country’s capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special committee

In response, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said that a highly specialised committee of specialists had taken decisions on the proposals for the Republic Day parade tableaux received from State governments and departments.

“It is shameful that without telling reasons for rejection of their tableau proposals the AAP leaders are politicising the decision of a specialist committee,“ Ms. Swaraj said. “All that the AAP governments have to show are stories of liquor scam, fake medicines scam, bungalow scam, drug sale in Punjab or ministers of Punjab and Delhi going to jail,” she added.

Kejriwal, Mann photos in tableau

On December 27, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that by rejecting the State’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, the BJP-led Union government had “demeaned and humiliated” the sacrifices made by Punjabis in the freedom struggle.

Attacking Mr. Mann, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday alleged that the AAP government had insisted that the tableau carry the photographs of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Mann, which was one of the reasons for the rejection of the State’s proposal. Mr. Jakhar told journalists that another reason for the rejection of the tableau was that it was crudely made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.