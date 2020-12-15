National

Aam Aadmi Party will contest 2022 U.P. Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is AAP’s national convener, slammed the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of stabbing the people in the back.

Questioning why people from Uttar Pradesh should have to look at Delhi for health services and education, he said Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided in the state.

Mr. Kejriwal said U.P. has been held back from progress and development because of “dirty politics” and “corrupt” politicians in the state.

He asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

